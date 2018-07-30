RPSC Admit Card 2018: RAS Admit Card Available For Download @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Admit Card 2018: RAS Admit Card Available For Download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for RAS Prelim Examination 2018. The commission had released the admit cards yesterday but had withdrawn the same on accounts of error in some of the hall tickets. However, the errors have been rectified and admit cards are now available on the official website for downloading.

There are separate links for TSP and Non-TSP area candidates. Candidates should not get confused and click on the right link to download their admit cards.

RPSC RSA Prelim Exam 2018: How to download Admit Card?

Step One : Visit the official website of RPSC, www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the links "Admit card" link given on the homepage

Step Three : On next page click either on "Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018" or on "Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (TSP) Examination-2018" link.

Step Four : Enter the required details.

Step Five : After logging in, download your admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card and make sure to check that all the mentioned details are correct.

A total of 980 vacancies had been notified for the recruitment in RPSC RAS. The RAS Prelims examinations are scheduled to be held on August 5 in district headquarters and Tahsils across Rajasthan state.

