West Bengal PSC Notifies Recruitment For Lecturer Posts In Government Polytechnics

WBPSC Recruitment 2018 For Lecturer Post; Apply Now

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) seeks online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer in Government Polytechnics in the West Bengal General Service. The recruitment under the Department of Technical Education, Training & Skill Development has already begun and the online application portal will be open till August 13, 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at pscwbonline.gov.in. A total of 598 posts are open for recruitment.

The maximum age limit for applicants is 37 years as on January 1, 2018.

Candidates with first class Bachelor's degree in the relevant discipline are eligible for the recruitment. In addition to the educational qualification, candidates need to have adequate knowledge in Bengali language (spoken and written).

'Candidates who wish to apply for more than one category of posts should submit separate Application along with requisite fees for each,' reads the official job notification. The application fee for each post is Rs 210.

WBPSC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in screening test or written test. 'The Commission may fix qualifying cut-off marks for all the categories of the vacancies in each level of examination, i.e. written, interview and aggregate.'

Vacancy Details (Discipline wise)

Civil Engineering: 82 posts

Electrical Engineering: 101 posts

Mechanical Engineering: 102 posts

Computer Science and Technology: 44 posts

Automobile Engineering: 18 posts

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 40 posts

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 3 posts

Survey Engineering: 14 posts

Physics: 40 posts

Chemistry: 28 posts

Mathematics: 39 posts

Humanities: 41 posts

Multimedia Technology: 5 posts

3D Animation and Graphics: 6 posts

Chemical Engineering: 8 posts

Metallurgical Engineering: 10 posts

Food Processing Technology: 5 posts

Architecture: 5 posts

Mining Engineering: 1 post

Mining Survey: 2 posts

Computer Software Technology: 1 post

Petrochemical Engineering: 1 post

Medical Laboratory Technology: 2 posts

