CBI Arrests Bengal Man Accused Of Rape During Violence After 2021 Assembly Polls

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has arrested a person, who had been absconding and was accused in a rape case related to violence after the West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.



The central agency said, in a statement, that the accused, identified as Usman Ali, had been hiding near a mosque at Ilaychipur, Ghaziabad, and was arrested on Tuesday.

The CBI had registered a case on August 30, 2021, against the person, who had allegedly entered the house of the victim and committed the crime on May 4 that year.

The investigating agency had filed a chargesheet against the accused on May 5, 2022, before the court of a special judge at Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district.

The person was granted bail on September 25, 2024, by the Calcutta High Court. Subsequently, the CBI filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, challenging the bail.

After he failed to appear before the Supreme Court, despite being served notice to the accused, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him on August 2 this year.

It was also directed to produce the person before the Supreme Court on August 13, 2025.

The person will be produced in the Supreme Court during the day, the CBI statement said.

