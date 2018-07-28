Recruitment To 1572 Posts Announced By DFCCIL, Check Eligibility

Government Jobs, DFCCIL Recruitment 2018, Know How To Apply For 1572 Posts

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to 1572 posts. Applications for Executives, Junior Executives (Technicians) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts can be submitted from August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018. DFCCIL will conduct computer based test for recruitment to the posts from October 1 to October 5. Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years; however for MTS post the upper age limit is 33 years. Details of the recruitment is available in this week's edition of Employment News.

The application fees for the recruitment is Rs 900, Rs 700 and Rs 500 for Executive, Junior Executive and MTS posts, respectively.

Vacancy Details

Executive (Civil): 82 posts

Executive (Electrical): 39 posts

Executive (Signal and Telecommunication): 97 posts

Executive Operating (Station Master and Controller): 109 posts

Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Civil (Artisan): 239 posts

Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Electrical: 68 posts

Junior Executive (Grade III)/ Signal and Telecommunication: 42 posts

MTS (Grade IV)/ Civil (Trackman): 451 posts

MTS (Grade IV)/ Electrical (Helper): 37 posts

MTS (Grade IV)/ S&T (Helper): 6 posts

MTS (Grade IV)/ Operating: 402 posts

DFCCIL will conduct the computer based test at Patna, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal and Chandigarh/ Mohali, depending on the number of responses received for each centre.

