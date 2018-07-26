SKIMS, Srinagar Invites Application For Pharmacist, Nurse, Other Posts

Permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir can apply for the posts, online, from August 10, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: July 26, 2018 21:26 IST
New Delhi: 

Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar has released job notification for recruitment to 199 posts. Permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir can apply for the posts, online, from August 10, 2018. The minimum age of applicants is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation details can be found from the official job notification at skims.ac.in. In addition to this, SKIMS will also begin the recruitment process for Resident Medical Officer posts from August 4, 2018.

Vacancy Details

  • Resident Medical Officer: 6 posts
  • Staff Nurse Grade II: 36 posts
  • Junior Pharmacist Grade II: 4 posts
  • Technician (Radiation Group): 8 posts
  • Steam Boiler Operator: 1 post
  • Electrician (Grade V): 8 posts
  • Mechanic (Grade V): 37 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 9 posts
  • Post Mortem Attendant: 3 posts
  • Nursing Aid Grade III: 42 posts
  • CSSD Attendant: 11 posts
  • Masalchi: 7 posts
  • Gardner Grade III: 28 posts
  • Washerman: 2 posts
  • Tier Attendant: 1 post
  • Greaser: 2 posts

Candidates can apply online, after fulfilling the eligibility criteria, at the official website. Details of the eligibility condition can be found online. 'Candidates should not submit a printout of the application/ fee payment receipt to SKIMS at this stage. The application printout along with the fee payment receipt and required copies of documents should be kept ready for submission of shortlisted for interview,' reads the job notification.

