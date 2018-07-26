SKIMS, Srinagar Invites Application For Pharmacist, Nurse, Other Posts

SKIMS Recruitment 2018 For Pharmacist, Nurse, Other Posts

Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar has released job notification for recruitment to 199 posts. Permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir can apply for the posts, online, from August 10, 2018. The minimum age of applicants is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. Age relaxation details can be found from the official job notification at skims.ac.in. In addition to this, SKIMS will also begin the recruitment process for Resident Medical Officer posts from August 4, 2018.

Vacancy Details

Resident Medical Officer: 6 posts

Staff Nurse Grade II: 36 posts

Junior Pharmacist Grade II: 4 posts

Technician (Radiation Group): 8 posts

Steam Boiler Operator: 1 post

Electrician (Grade V): 8 posts

Mechanic (Grade V): 37 posts

Lab Attendant: 9 posts

Post Mortem Attendant: 3 posts

Nursing Aid Grade III: 42 posts

CSSD Attendant: 11 posts

Masalchi: 7 posts

Gardner Grade III: 28 posts

Washerman: 2 posts

Tier Attendant: 1 post

Greaser: 2 posts

Candidates can apply online, after fulfilling the eligibility criteria, at the official website. Details of the eligibility condition can be found online. 'Candidates should not submit a printout of the application/ fee payment receipt to SKIMS at this stage. The application printout along with the fee payment receipt and required copies of documents should be kept ready for submission of shortlisted for interview,' reads the job notification.

