IIM Ranchi To Recruit For Administrative Officer, Accountant, Office Assistant, Other Posts

IIM Ranchi Recruitment 2018 For Administrative Officer, Accountant, Office Assistant, Other Posts

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi has invited applications for recruitment to 18 posts. While the posts are regular, recruitment to Counsellor, Assistant Manager (Student Affairs), Assistant Manager (Legal) and IT Assistant will be contractual in nature. Candidates with required eligibility conditions as set by the recruiting body and with work experience can apply for the posts. Candidates can apply to the posts online at the official website of IIM Ranchi. 'Those who are in regular service in Government / Public Sector Establishments / Autonomous Institutions will be required to produce a No Objection Certificate, if called for interview / test,' reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer: 1 post

Office Assistant: 9 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Accountant: 1 post

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Counsellor: 1 post

Assistant Manager (legal): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Student Affairs): 1 post

Information Technology Assistant: 1 post

While candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD categories are exempted from the application fee.

'The prescribed qualifications and experience are minimum and the mere fact that a candidate possesses the same will not entitle him / her for being called for interview / written test / skill test. More stringent criteria may be applied for shortlisting the candidates to be called for interview / skill test/written test,' clarifies the recruiting body about the selection process.

