Job Opportunities At Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Online application submission portal will open on July 31. Interested candidates, only after fulfilling the eligibility conditions, can apply for the recruitment till August 31, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: July 26, 2018 20:32 IST
HPCL Recruitment 2018 For Officer, Manager, Engineer Posts

New Delhi: 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited application for recruitment to various posts. Online application submission portal will open on July 31. Interested candidates, only after fulfilling the eligibility conditions, can apply for the recruitment till August 31, 2018. Candidates should also note that, 'Candidates are not required to send printout of application or any other documents in hard copy to HPCL. Admit Card for Written Test, Specimen Questions, Interview Call Letters, etc. will not be sent to candidates in hard copy. Candidates will be required to download the same from HPCL website www.hindustanpetroleum.com. Various intimations, schedules/dates can be accessed through HPCL website,' as per the official job notification released by HPCL.

Vacancy Details

  • Fire & Safety Officer: 11 posts
  • Officer Legal:
  • Officer: 29 posts
  • Law Officer: 4 posts
  • Design/ Construction/ Maintenance/ Rotary Engineer: 7 posts
  • Inspection Engineer: 7 posts
  • Electrical Engineer: 2 posts
  • Instrumentation Engineer: 2 posts
  • Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer: 4 posts
  • Civil Engineer: 3 posts
  • Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Sports Officer (Management)/ Sports Assistant (Non-Management): 5 posts
  • Chief General Manager - Process Technologies: 1 post
  • Assistant Manager - Intellectual Property Rights Cell: 1 post
  • Senior Manager - FCC: 1 post
  • Assistant Manager/ Manager Hydro-processing: 1 post
  • Senior Manager - Catalysis: 1 post
  • Assistant Manager/ Manager - Catalysis: 1 post
  • Officer - Catalysis: 4 posts
  • Sr Manager - Nanotechnology: 1 post
  • Officer - Nanotechnology: 2 posts
  • Senior Manager - Analytical: 2 posts
  • Officer - Analytical: 3 posts
  • Assistant Manager/ Manager - Bioprocess: 1 post
  • Officer - Bioprocess: 1 post
  • Senior Manager Polymer/ Petrochemical: 1 post
  • Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical: 1 post
  • Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy: 1 post
  • Chief Manager/ DGM - Analytical: 1 post

Trending

HPCLrecruitment 2018

