Job Opportunities At Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

HPCL Recruitment 2018 For Officer, Manager, Engineer Posts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited application for recruitment to various posts. Online application submission portal will open on July 31. Interested candidates, only after fulfilling the eligibility conditions, can apply for the recruitment till August 31, 2018. Candidates should also note that, 'Candidates are not required to send printout of application or any other documents in hard copy to HPCL. Admit Card for Written Test, Specimen Questions, Interview Call Letters, etc. will not be sent to candidates in hard copy. Candidates will be required to download the same from HPCL website www.hindustanpetroleum.com. Various intimations, schedules/dates can be accessed through HPCL website,' as per the official job notification released by HPCL.

Vacancy Details

Fire & Safety Officer: 11 posts

Officer Legal:

Officer: 29 posts

Law Officer: 4 posts

Design/ Construction/ Maintenance/ Rotary Engineer: 7 posts

Inspection Engineer: 7 posts

Electrical Engineer: 2 posts

Instrumentation Engineer: 2 posts

Production/ Process Design & Analysis / Project Process Engineer: 4 posts

Civil Engineer: 3 posts

Medical Officer: 1 post

Sports Officer (Management)/ Sports Assistant (Non-Management): 5 posts

Chief General Manager - Process Technologies: 1 post

Assistant Manager - Intellectual Property Rights Cell: 1 post

Senior Manager - FCC: 1 post

Assistant Manager/ Manager Hydro-processing: 1 post

Senior Manager - Catalysis: 1 post

Assistant Manager/ Manager - Catalysis: 1 post

Officer - Catalysis: 4 posts

Sr Manager - Nanotechnology: 1 post

Officer - Nanotechnology: 2 posts

Senior Manager - Analytical: 2 posts

Officer - Analytical: 3 posts

Assistant Manager/ Manager - Bioprocess: 1 post

Officer - Bioprocess: 1 post

Senior Manager Polymer/ Petrochemical: 1 post

Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical: 1 post

Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study / Metallurgy: 1 post

Chief Manager/ DGM - Analytical: 1 post

