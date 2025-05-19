Advertisement

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Hiring For 103 Positions, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.20 Lakh

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Hiring For 103 Positions, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.20 Lakh
HPCL Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: The last date to submit the application is May 21, by 11.59pm.
HPCL Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is currently accepting applications for 103 vacancies for the post of Junior Executive. Candidates with a diploma in the relevant field and aged below 25 years are eligible to apply. As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application is May 21, by 11.59pm.

HPCL Junior Executive 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will have to undergo the following stages to qualify for the Junior Executive post at HPCL:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Group Task/Group Discussion
  • Skill Test
  • Personal Interview
  • Pre-Employment Medical Examination
  • Physical Fitness Efficiency Test

HPCL Junior Executive 2025: Application Fee And Salary

An application fee of Rs 1,180 is applicable for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

HPCL Junior Executive: Vacancies By Discipline

Candidates can apply for the Junior Executive role in the following disciplines:

  • Junior Executive (Mechanical)    11
  • Junior Executive (Electrical)    17
  • Junior Executive (Instrumentation)    06
  • Junior Executive (Chemical)    41
  • Junior Executive (Fire & Safety)   28

HPCL Junior Executive 2025: Category-Wise Vacancy

UR              44
OBC-NCL    27
SC              15
ST               07
EWS           10

