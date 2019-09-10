HPCL To Conclude Online Application For Project Engineer Posts Next Week

HPCL Recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for Project Engineer and other posts is next week

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), has announced recruitment on 164 vacancies. The posts available are that of Project Engineer, Law Officer, Quality Control Officer, Human Resource Officer, and Fire and Safety Officer. The last date to apply for the recruitment is approaching. The online application window will close on September 16, 2019.

The post-wise vacancy break-up is given below:

Project Engineer (Mechanical): 63 vacancies

Project Engineer (Civil): 18 vacancies

Project Engineer (Electrical): 25 vacancies

Project Engineer (Instrumentation): 10 vacancies

Refinery Engineer (Chemical): 10 vacancies

Law Officer: 4 vacancies

Quality Control Officer: 20 vacancies

Human Resource Officer: 8 vacancies

Fire & Safety Officer: 6 vacancies

The eligibility criteria for each post are different and candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement for post-specific eligibility requirement.

The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like written test, interview, group task, moot court (only for legal officers) etc. The selected officers will be on Probation for 1 year from the Date of Joining.

Eligible candidates can apply online at 'hindustanpetroleum.com/hpcareers'. The application fee is Rs. 590 (including GST) for unreserved categories, OBC (Non-Creamy layer), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

