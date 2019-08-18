Hindustan Petroleum Announces Jobs For Graduates, Postgraduates

HPCL Recruitment 2019 For 164 Posts; Apply At Hindustanpetroleum.com

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited application for filling up 164 vacancies in Project Engineer, Refinery Engineer, Law Officer, Quality Control Officer, Human Resource Officer and Fire and Safety Officer posts.

Online registration for the recruitment will begin on August 19. Candidates can fill the online application available at the HPCL website hindustanpetroleum.com. The last date for submission of application is September 16.

Job Notification

Candidates with engineering degree in the relevant disciplines, as required for the post, are eligible to apply for the Project Engineer, Fire & Safety Officer and Refinery Engineer post.

Law graduates are eligible for the Law Officer post which would require the candidate to draft and finalize pleadings, agreements, various deeds & documents and add value to all legal matters among other duties.

Candidates with M.Sc. in Chemistry (Analytical/ Physical/ Organic/ Inorganic) can apply for Quality Control Officer post.

Those with post graduate degree in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ Psychology or Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with specialization in HR/ Personnel Management should apply for HR Officer post.

Only those applicants who have minimum 2/3 years of work experience are eligible to apply.

"The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like written test, interview, group task, moot court (only for law officers) etc," reads the job notice.

