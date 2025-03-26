Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Hiring For Junior Executives, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh

HPCL Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Junior Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com. The last date to apply for the post is April 30, 2025.

HPCL Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Salary

Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000

Cost to Company (CTC) Approx: Rs 10.58 lakh

The mentioned CTC is calculated based on the minimum base pay level of the pay grade and includes various components, such as Base Pay, Retirement Benefits, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Cafeteria Allowance. Additionally, the CTC comprises Performance-Related Pay, calculated at its maximum potential, which is subject to multiple factors and payable as per the Corporation's policy.

HPCL Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Upon joining, selected officers will undergo a one-year probation period. Following successful completion of this period, the officer's performance will be evaluated, and they will be considered for confirmation in accordance with the company's policies.

HPCL Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt from paying the application fee. All other candidates (UR, OBCNC, and EWS) need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1180 (including GST) through online modes such as debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking. Once the payment is successful, the status will be updated automatically.