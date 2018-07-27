Indian Maritime University: Recruitment For Teaching Posts; Know More

IMU Recruitment 2018 For Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Posts

Indian Maritime University (IMU), Chennai has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. A total of 74 posts are open to recruitment in marine, nautical science, naval architecture, dredging and harbor, electrical, mechanical and logistics/ supply chain management and port and shipping management disciplines. While the maximum age limit for Professor and Associate Professor post is 60 years and it is 50 years for Assistant Professor post. Interested candidates can apply online at imu.edu.in.

Online application submission portal will open on August 1, 2018 and candidates can submit till August 30, 2018. Details of educational qualification and experience is given in the job notification. Detailed job advertisement is also available in this week's edition of Employment Newspaper.

Vacancy Details

Associate Professor

Marine Engineering: 10 posts

Nautical Science: 11 posts

Naval Architecture: 1 post

Dredging and Harbour Engineering: 1 post

Electrical Engineering: 2 posts

Mechanical Engineering: 4 posts

Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Port & Shipping Management: 2 posts

Assistant Professor

Marine Engineering: 9 posts

Nautical Science: 3 posts

Ocean Engineering: 1 post

Mechanical Engineering: 9 posts

Electrical Engineering: 2 posts

Electronics and Communications: 3 posts

Professor

Marine Engineering: 7 posts

Nautical Science: 7 posts

Naval Architecture: 1 post

Mechanical Engineering: 1 post

