Indian Maritime University: Recruitment For Teaching Posts; Know More

Indian Maritime University (IMU), Chennai has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. A total of 74 posts are open to recruitment in marine, nautical science, naval architecture, dredging and harbor, electrical, mechanical and logistics/ supply chain management and port and shipping management disciplines. While the maximum age limit for Professor and Associate Professor post is 60 years and it is 50 years for Assistant Professor post. Interested candidates can apply online at imu.edu.in.
Online application submission portal will open on August 1, 2018 and candidates can submit till August 30, 2018. Details of educational qualification and experience is given in the job notification. Detailed job advertisement is also available in this week's edition of Employment Newspaper.
Vacancy Details
Associate Professor
Marine Engineering: 10 posts
Nautical Science: 11 posts
Naval Architecture: 1 post
Dredging and Harbour Engineering: 1 post
Electrical Engineering: 2 posts
Mechanical Engineering: 4 posts
Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Port & Shipping Management: 2 posts
Assistant Professor
Marine Engineering: 9 posts
Nautical Science: 3 posts
Ocean Engineering: 1 post
Mechanical Engineering: 9 posts
Electrical Engineering: 2 posts
Electronics and Communications: 3 posts
Professor
Marine Engineering: 7 posts
Nautical Science: 7 posts
Naval Architecture: 1 post
Mechanical Engineering: 1 post