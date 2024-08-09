Indian Maritime University Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Positions, Check Details

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2024: Indian Maritime University (IMU) is currently accepting applications for various non-teaching positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The application process started on August 9 and will close on August 30. Recruitment will be conducted through direct selection. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 27 posts. The Computer-based Recruitment Test (CRT) will be held on September 15.

Vacancy Details:

NT-01 - Assistant: 15 positions (UR-7, OBC-NCL-4, SC-2, ST-1, EWS-1)

NT-02 - Assistant (Finance): 12 positions (UR-9, SC-2, EWS-1)

These vacancies are available at IMU's headquarters in Chennai and other campuses in Mumbai, Kolkata, Vizag, and Kochi.

Horizontal Reservation:

Ex-servicemen: 3 positions

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 1 position (Blindness/Low Vision or Deaf/Hard of Hearing)

The official notice mentions that these vacancies are tentative and subject to change. IMU also reserves the right to not fill any of the advertised positions or to cancel the recruitment process at any stage.

Application eligibility and process:

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the positions of Assistant and Assistant (Finance) at Pay Level-04 as per the 7th CPC. Applicants must carefully review all instructions and recruitment rules to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. Admission to each recruitment stage is provisional, based on the fulfilment of these conditions.

Steps For Online Application:

After completing the 'Basic Registration,' candidates will receive a User ID and Password via email, which will be used to complete the rest of the application process. The entire application must be submitted online; no hard copies or printed online applications are required.

Required Documents:

Candidates should attach self-attested photocopies of the following documents:

10th standard certificate (or equivalent) for proof of Date of Birth.

10+2 standard certificate (or equivalent).

Community certificate for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and EWS candidates (if applicable).

Undergraduate degree certificate and mark sheets.

Ex-Servicemen/PwD certificate (if applicable), as per GoI norms.

Other documents as specified in the eligibility criteria.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxations are available for SC/ST/OBC-NCL, Ex-Servicemen, and PwD candidates as per Government of India norms, provided the post is reserved for them. A valid caste certificate or PwD certificate in the prescribed format must be presented by SC/ST/OBC-NCL candidates.

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

UR/EWS/OBC: 50%

SC/ST: 45% (for reserved posts)

Application Fee:

SC/ST candidates: Rs 700 (plus GST)

All other candidates: Rs 1,000 (plus GST)

Candidates applying for both positions must make two separate payments. The fee is non-refundable and payable only online.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

Each position will have 120 multiple-choice questions.

Assistant:

General English, General Knowledge, General Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Elements of Information & Communication Technology.

Assistant (Finance):

General English, General Knowledge, General Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Financial Accounting, Cost Accounting, Financial Management, Audit, Commerce, Taxation, and Elements of Information & Communication Technology.

For assistance with the online application process, candidates can email their issues to nonteachingrecruitment@imu.ac.in.