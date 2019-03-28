IMU CET 2019 Application Process To Start Next Week; Exam In June

IMU CET 2019 registration process will begin next week

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) will commence registration process for the Online Common Entrance Tests (CET) which is conducted for admission to various UG (except BBA), PG and Research Programmes offered at the IMU and its affiliated Institutes from April 1, 2019. The last date for basic registration and online payment for CET registration fee is May 5, 2019. The online submission of detailed application form will end on May 8, 2019. The hall ticket will be available on the website for downloading from May 15, 2019.

The IMU CET 2019 will be conducted on June 1, 2019 between 11 am and 2 pm. The results will be declared by June 6, 2019.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The question paper for the all UG Programmes [except BBA programme] will have 200 multiple choice questions and the syllabus would include topics from intermediate/12th level English, General, Aptitude, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The question paper for all for the MBA and MSc Programme will have 120 multiple choice questions. The paper would have questions from quantitative ability, data interpretation, verbal ability and logical reasoning.

The pattern for M.Tech. Programme would include 120 multiple choice questions which will be from English, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering/Naval Architecture/Marine Engineering/Civil Engineering. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

