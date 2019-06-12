DUET 2019: Delhi University Releases Entrance Test Dates; Check Complete List Here

Delhi University's DUET 2019 entrance tests will be held in 18 centres across India.

Delhi University has released the dates for its Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) entrance examinations. According to the schedule released by the varsity, the entrance tests for various UG, PG and M.Phil/Ph.D programmes will be held on June 30, July 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. In University of Delhi this year, National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/ PhD Courses.

DUET 2019 entrance tests will be held in 18 centres across India which are Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

According to an official notification released by the varsity, the information of the link to download the DUET admit card will be displayed separately on the website of University of Delhi, www.du.ac.in. The syllabus for the entrance test for all such courses is also available on the respective department website or on the Delhi University website.

Delhi University began its online registration process for PG courses on June 3.

DUET 2019 schedule: Check UG, PG entrance dates here

DUET 2019 schedule

As of evening today, over three lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's website for admissions in undergraduate courses. The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on June 14.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.

Till now, 3,09,689 students have registered and 1,98,947 have made payments.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. There will be separate cut-offs for the category.

Click here for more Education News

