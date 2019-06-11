Delhi University Registration Ends In Two Days, Around 3 Lakh Apply Till Now

DU started registrations for UG programmes on May 30 and the process will end on June 14.

Around 3 lakh students have registered for Delhi University (DU)'s Undergraduate (UG) admissions for various courses in affiliated colleges. According to the latest data provided by DU, 2,96,296 candidates have registered on the Delhi University's website for admission to undergraduate courses till Tuesday evening. Out of total 2.96 lakh, 1,84,699 candidates have paid their fees.

The national capital region-based university started registrations for its UG programmes on May 30 and the process will end on June 14.

Various colleges affiliated with the varsity, including top ranked St. Stephens College, Hindu College, SRCC, LSR and Mirand College, are likely to release the first cut-off list on June 20, a week after the conclusion of the registration process.

The second cut-off list is expected on June 25 while the third to be released on June 29.

The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9 respectively.

Out of the total number of registrations, 1,13,501 candidates are from the unreserved category, 35,756 other backward classes, 25,668 scheduled castes, 5,230 scheduled tribes and 4,544 from the economically weaker section (EWS).

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

DU admission forms can be filled on the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Monday sought to know the stand of the Centre and DU on a plea challenging its new admission criteria for undergraduate courses. A bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh said there was arbitrariness in how criteria were amended just a day before opening of registration for admission. The observation by the bench came while hearing a plea by lawyer Charanpal Singh Bagri who has claimed that the varsity's decision to amend the criteria at the last moment was in violation of the principle of natural justice.

While issuing notice to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and DU and seeking their stand on the issue, the court asked the petitioner why no students were part of the petition.

The bench said "there was a lot of hue and cry on the internet" against the amended norms and observed that it would be have been appropriate if students had also joined the petitioner.

