DU Students Meet Kerala Higher Education Minister, Discuss Admission Issues

Maithry representatives met the minister in Thiruvananthapuram.

Maithry, a Delhi University organisation of students from Kerala, met Dr. KT Jaleel, minister for Higher Education in the Southern state to discuss accommodation issues of Malayali students in the national capital as the varsity is getting ready for welcoming Undergraduate and Post Graduate students for the new academic year.

Delhi University commenced registration for Undergraduate admission in colleges affiliated with the varsity on May 30. It will close on June 14.

"Maithry cabinet representatives met with the minister K.T Jaleel through Adv. N. Shamsudheen MLA demanding hostel services in Delhi University for Malayali students," said a statement from the organisation.

"The meeting was a follow up of Maithry's efforts to address the issues related to the accommodation of students in University of Delhi and in the meeting we proposed to build a hostel in Delhi as a joint venture of Central and State government," it said.

The minister assured a meeting within two weeks with the Union Minister of Human Resources Development to raise the issue, said the organisation.

In the meeting, deliberations were happened regarding the resumption of Malayalam Department at Delhi University and issues involved in new prospectus of UG admission of the varsity.

Confusion and court cases emerged when DU released the prospectus last month as the eligibility criteria for some courses have been changed.

Till last year, if a student had 50 per cent in Mathematics, he or she could apply for BA (Hons) in Economics, but this year the subject has been made mandatory for 'Best of Four', which means Maths has to be part of the top four subjects, aggregate of which will be considered for the admission.

Similarly, BCom (Honours) required a student to have passed Mathematics/Business Mathematics with an aggregate of 45 per cent marks as a mandatory requirement.

This year, the criteria has been tweaked which mandates that a student should have 50 per cent or more marks in Mathematics/Business Mathematics and an aggregate of 60 per cent with number of new conditionalities attached.

