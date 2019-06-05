Over 2 Lakh Register For Admission To Delhi University Undergraduate Courses

Over 2 lakh students register on DU's website for admissions to undergraduate courses

Over 2.14 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's website for admissions to undergraduate courses till Tuesday, the varsity said.

The university started registrations on May 30 for undergraduate courses and the admission process will end on June 14.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20, second cut-off list will be out on June 25 and the third will be released on June 29.

The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9, respectively.

Till now, 2,14,322 students have registered and 1,15,999 have made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of registrations, 73,363 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 20,317 from other backward classes, 16,815 from scheduled castes, 3,379 from scheduled tribes and 2,142 from the economically weaker section (EWS).

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

For postgraduate courses, the university started registrations on June 3 and till Tuesday, 23,822 aspirants registered on the portal.

Out of these, 11,340 are men, 12,472 are women and 10 from the third gender. As many as 5,688 candidates have made payments, the varsity said.

Click here for more Education News