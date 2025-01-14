DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Open For 642 Posts Of Junior Manager, Executive And Multi-Tasking Staff

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Junior Manager, Executive and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the DFCCIL for detailed information. The online applications for the DFCCIL will begin from January 18, 2025 and conclude on February 16, 2025. The window for making correction in the application window will open from February 23 and close on February 27, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official DFCCIL website (https://dfccil.com).

The tentative date for holding the first stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) is April 2025, while that of second stage is scheduled for August 2025. The tentative schedule for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled for October/ November 2025.

The post of Junior Manager is entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000-1,60,000 (E2 Level, IDA Pay Scale), Executive will be entitled for a salary of Rs 30,000-1,20,000 (E0 Level, IDA Pay Scale)

Candidates selected in Multi-Tasking Staff will be entitled for a salary of Rs 16,000-45,000 (N-1 Level, IDA Pay Scale).

The age-limit for candidates applying to the post of Junior Manager and Executive is 18-30 years, while for MTS it is 18-33 years.

The vacancies are invited for a total of 642 posts.



Candidates will be selected for the post based on different selection procedures:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS):

Two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Junior Manager:

Two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Executive:

Two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2)

Document Verification

Medical Examination