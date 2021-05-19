DFCCIL Extends Registration Date For Ongoing Recruitment Drive, Reschedules Exam

DFCCIL recruitment registration deadline extended. Check details

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has extended the registration deadline for the ongoing recruitment drive which is being held to fill 1074 Junior Manager, Executive and Junior Executive positions. The last date for submission of application is June 23. The DFCCIL has also rescheduled the exams to September/ October.

The application forms are available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates have to deposit exam fee along with the application form. For Junior Manager post the exam fee is Rs 1000, for Executive and Junior Executive posts the exam fee is Rs 900 and Rs 700, respectively.

Regular employees of DFCCIL applying for above posts are not required to produce "NOC". However, at the time of document verification/interview, the candidate has to bring Vigilance and D&AR Clearance, it has been mentioned in the notification. Candidates who are employed in government sector are required to produce a "no objection certificate".

The selection test will be computer-based. The standard of questions will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. "Qualifying marks in written test/CBT is prescribed as 40% for UR, 30% for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST," DFCCIL has said. There will be an aptitude test for Executive (Operations & BD) position.

