DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 642 posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.6 Lakh

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has started the application process for the recruitment of various posts. The process will conclude on February 16, 2025. The window for making corrections in the application form will open on February 23 and close on February 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official DFCCIL website, dfccil.com.

The vacancies have been announced for a total of 642 posts, including the recruitment of Junior Manager, Executive, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

The tentative date for holding the first stage of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is April 2025, while the second stage is scheduled for August 2025. The tentative schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is October/November 2025.

The post of Junior Manager is entitled to a salary of Rs 50,000-1,60,000 (E2 Level, IDA Pay Scale). Executives are entitled to a salary of Rs 30,000-1,20,000 (E0 Level, IDA Pay Scale). Candidates selected for the Multi-Tasking Staff position are entitled to a salary of Rs 16,000-45,000 (N-1 Level, IDA Pay Scale).

The age limit for candidates applying for the posts of Junior Manager and Executive is 18-30 years, while for MTS, it is 18-33 years.

Candidates will be selected for the advertised posts through various selection procedures. For the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) position, the process includes two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination.

The selection process for the Junior Manager and Executive positions involves two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), document verification, and a medical examination.