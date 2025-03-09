DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Deadline Extended For Registration, Check Details

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has extended the last date to register for the recruitment of Junior Manager, Executive and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can fill online application by visiting the official website of the DFCCIL, dfccil.com till March 22, 2025.

The window for making correction in the application will open from March 31 and close on April 4, 2025.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The tentative date for holding the first stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) is July 2025, while that of second stage is scheduled for November 2025. The tentative schedule for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled for January/February 2026.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Salary

The post of Junior Manager is entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000-1,60,000 (E2 Level, IDA Pay Scale), Executive will be entitled for a salary of Rs 30,000-1,20,000 (E0 Level, IDA Pay Scale)

Candidates selected in Multi-Tasking Staff will be entitled for a salary of Rs 16,000-45,000 (N-1 Level, IDA Pay Scale)

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 642 posts.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age-limit for candidates applying to the post of Junior Manager and Executive is 18-30 years, while for MTS it is 18-33 years.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on different selection procedures:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS):

Two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Junior Manager:

Two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Executive: