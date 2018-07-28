BARC Invites Application For Stipendiary Trainee Category I, II

Online application submission portal has opened today and will be available till August 20, 2018. Interested candidates can submit their online applications at barc.gov.in

Jobs | | Updated: July 28, 2018 13:07 IST
New Delhi: 

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for Stipendiary Trainee (Category I and II) for training in BARC and AERB, Mumbai. A total of 224 vacancies are open for recruitment in both categories for Mechanical, Electrical, Metallurgy and other disciplines. Online application submission portal has opened today and will be available till August 20, 2018. Interested candidates can submit their online applications at barc.gov.in.

Vacancy Details (Discipline/ Trade wise)
Category 1 posts

  • Mechanical: 17 posts
  • Electrical: 6 posts
  • Metallurgy: 5 posts
  • Chemical: 15 posts
  • Civil: 1 post
  • Computer Science: 5 posts
  • Electronics and Instrumentation: 5 posts
  • Chemistry: 14 posts
  • Physics: 18 posts

Category 2 posts

  • Plant Operator: 39 posts
  • Laboratory: 33 posts
  • A/C Mechanic: 13 posts
  • Fitter: 7 posts
  • Welder: 7 posts
  • Machinist: 7 posts
  • Electrical: 22 posts
  • Electronics and Instrumentation: 9 posts
  • Mechanical: 1 post

Educational Qualification
For category 1 posts: Diploma in relevant disciplines. For Physics and Chemistry disciplines, applicants must have a graduate degree in the respective subjects with minimum 60% in aggregate; in addition to this Mathematics is also essential at 10+2 level.

For category 2 posts: 10+2 for plant operator, laboratory posts and class 10 with ITI for other posts.

'Educational/ Technical Qualifications should be from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education of Central or State Government,' reads the official notification.

The total duration of the training is 2 years. 'Selected candidates will be given training at Mumbai in various aspects of relevant disciplines/ trades, as per prescribed syllabi of each discipline/trade and for meeting stringent requirements of BARC/ AERB. The candidates will not have any choice/option for any particular training programme/ training place,' clarifies the recruiting body about the appointment process.

