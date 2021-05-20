BARC Research Associate Job: Vacancies Increased, Registration Deadline Extended

BARC has extended the registration deadline for RA recruitment

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has extended the registration deadline till May 25 for the ongoing research associate (RA) recruitment. The vacancies have also been increased from 31 to 47. The job was announced on April 10.

Vacancy Details

"The Fellows recruited will have the opportunity to carry out research under plan projects/other research projects of BARC under the guidance of senior scientists," the BARC has said.

The RAs will be selected based on the quality of the PhD thesis, Post-Ph.D. research experience as evidenced from the quality of the publications and/or products/processes designed and developed and performance in the interview.

Candidates have to submit the application through post. "Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format with complete bio-data, one set of photocopies of mark-sheets, degree certificates (from SSC to M.E./M.Tech/Ph.D.), other academic credentials and work experience and the duly filled-in application may be sent to Deputy Establishment Officer, Recruitment-V, Central Complex, BARC, Trombay, Mumbai-400085 superscribing the Research Project No. on the envelope," reads the job notice.

