BARC Invites Applications To Fill 31 Research Associate Posts

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications to fill 31 posts of Research Associate (RA) in various research and development projects. "The Fellows recruited will have the opportunity to carry out research under plan projects/other research projects of BARC under the guidance of senior scientists," the BARC has said.

Candidates can submit their applications latest by May 10.

"Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format with complete bio-data, one set of photocopies of mark-sheets, degree certificates (from SSC to M.E./M.Tech/Ph.D.), other academic credentials and work experience and the duly filled-in application may be sent to Deputy Establishment Officer, Recruitment-V, Central Complex, BARC, Trombay, Mumbai-400085 superscribing the Research Project No. on the envelope," the BARC has also mentioned in the notification.

The recruitment is being done for a total of 15 different research projects. Candidates have to apply separately for each of the research projects. The duration of each project varies.

The selection of the RA will be based on the quality of the PhD thesis, Post-Ph.D. research experience as evidenced from the quality of the publications and/or products/processes designed and developed and performance in the interview.

Meanwhile, the BARC has postponed the common admission test for selection of candidates for MSc (HRP) and MSc (NMMIT) which was scheduled on April 11 at 11 am.

