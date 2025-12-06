Hundreds Of IndiGo Flights Cancelled Across India On Day 5 Of Crisis

A total of 405 domestic flights of IndiGo were cancelled on Saturday as the massive crisis surrounding the airline entered the fifth day. Operating 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo has seen its punctuality plummet with the operational disruptions that are expected to continue for many more days. The current crisis was primarily caused by a shortage of pilots that was not anticipated due to planning deficiencies, and the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Scenes of absolute chaos have unfolded at airports across the country as IndiGo's domestic fliers expressed frustration with their flights being delayed or cancelled.

A Look At The Cancelled Flights

At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, 86 domestic flights of IndiGo were cancelled on Saturday. Nineteen flights were cancelled at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD), which serves both Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

As many as 109 flights were cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

In Pune, 42 flights were cancelled at the airport. At the Chennai Airport, around 30 IndiGo flights were cancelled.

Meanwhile, 50 flights of the airline were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad saw 69 domestic flights getting cancelled.

"We Are Sorry"

On Friday night, IndiGo issued an apology statement on the social media platform X.

"We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," IndiGo said.