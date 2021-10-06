IBPS Clerk Recruitment Registration Process To Begin From Tomorrow

IBPS clerk application process will take place in online mode.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will start the registration process for hiring clerks under CRP [Clerical Recruitment Process]-XI from October 7, Thursday. The IBPS clerk application form will be available on the IBPS office website ibps.in. The announcement was made by the officials via a one-line notice issued on their portal. “Registration for recruitment of clerks under CRP-XI will commence from 7.10.2021,” the note read. Candidates, who are willing to apply, must go through the eligibility criteria before filling the form. The officials will activate the application window link soon. Aspirants must note that the entire process will be held online.

Candidates must keep the necessary documents handy during the process of online registration. It is recommended to keep scanned copies of all the documents to avoid the last-minute hassle.

IBPS clerk Recruitment Process: How to apply

Once the registration link is activated, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps. Please note that all the interested applicants must use an active email address and working phone number for the process as these will be used as the future mode of communication.

Step 1: Open a web browser and enter the name of the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Look for the IBPS Clerical Recruitment Process XI link and click on it

Step 3: A new window will appear

Step 4: Sign up as a new user and enter all the details

Step 5: Now, upload all the documents and cross-check the information entered by you

Step 6: Time to pay the registration fee

Step 7: Click on submit and wait for the page to load

Once the form is successfully submitted, the aspirant must download it on the device and note down the application number and password.

In July, the IBPS recruitment process was put on hold by the Finance Ministry, which formed a committee to look into the demand of holding the examination in local or regional languages. The committee was asked to submit its recommendations within 15 days, following which a decision had to be taken.

Until last year, the institute held the clerical recruitment exam only in English and Hindi. Earlier this year, questions were asked why IBPS was holding exams to recruit clerks in only Hindi and English when the Constitution of India recognised 22 languages. After several such demands, the Finance Ministry decided to put on hold the ongoing recruitment process in July and formed a committee to look into the demands and recommend measures to address the issue.

In September, the Finance Ministry recommended that clerical recruitment for 12 Public Sector Banks should be conducted in 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English. It also clarified that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement in 2019 assuring that banking exams will be held in local languages was in the context of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) only.