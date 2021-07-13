Ongoing Clerks' Examination Process By IBPS Will Be Kept On Hold: Finance Ministry

The committee on clerks recruitment will give its recommendations within 15 days, the statement said.

In order to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages, a committee has been constituted to look into the matter in its entirety, the finance ministry said in a statement. It also said the ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS will be kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee are made available.

The committee will give its recommendations within 15 days, the statement said.

The ministry was responding reports published in certain section of media regarding the advertisement given by the IBPS for holding an examination for recruitment in the clerical cadre of PSBs only in two languages i.e. English and Hindi, despite the fact that 22 languages were recognized by the Constitution of India.

The news report cites a statement made by the Union Finance Minister in 2019 when she had assured holding banking exams in local languages.

"In the above context, it may be clarified that the Finance Minister's statement referred to above was made in the context of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) only. With a view to provide a level playing field to the local youths for availing employment opportunities, the Government in 2019 decided that for recruitment of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I in RRBs, examination will be held in 13 regional languages including Konakani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English. Since then, examination for these recruitments are being conducted in regional languages also," the clarification said.

