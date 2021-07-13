Finance Ministry Forms Panel On Holding Bank Exams In Regional Languages

Finance Ministry has formed a panel to study the issue of holding exams in banks in regional languages

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that keeping in mind the growing demand for holding clerical cadre examination in public sector banks in local or regional languages, a committee has been formed to look into the matter.

It further said that till the time the committee submits its report, the exams which are conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), will be put on hold.

In a statement, the ministry said, “the committee will give its recommendations within 15 days. The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee are made available.”

Referring to reports in certain sections of the media regarding IBPS holding exams for recruiting clerical cadre in public sector banks only in Hindi and English when 22 languages are recognised by Indian Constitution, which also cited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement made in 2019 that banking exams would be held in local languages, the ministry clarified that she had made the comment in context of regional rural banks (RRBs) only.

The Finance Ministry said that in order to provide a level playing field to local youths in employment opportunities, the Government in 2019 had decided that for recruitment of “Office Assistant” and “Officer Scale I” in RRBs, examination will be held in 13 regional languages including Konkani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English.

Since then, examination for recruitments in RRBs are being conducted in regional languages also, the official statement said.