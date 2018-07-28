Telangana State PSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 93 Posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2018 For 93 Posts; Apply At tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified recruitment for Field Assistant, Health Assistant and Sanitary Inspector posts. Online application submission process for the posts will begin on August 3, 2018. For Sanitary Inspector post the application portal will open on July 31, 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC will conduct computer based test or offline OMR based exam for selecting candidates. Applicants will be in the age group of 18-44 years.

BARC Invites Application For Stipendiary Trainee Category I, II

Vacancy Details

Field Assistant: 8 posts in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited

8 posts in Telangana State Dairy Development Co-Operative Federation Limited Health Assistant: 50 posts in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana

50 posts in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana Sanitary Inspector: 35 posts in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana

Recruitment To 1572 Posts Announced By DFCCIL, Check Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Field Assistant: 10+2 with Biological Science of State Board of Intermediate Examination

10+2 with Biological Science of State Board of Intermediate Examination Health Assistant : 10+2 with Biological Science and pass certificate in Multi Purpose Health Assistant Training Course / Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India / Government of Telangana Recognized Institution

: 10+2 with Biological Science and pass certificate in Multi Purpose Health Assistant Training Course / Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India / Government of Telangana Recognized Institution Sanitary Inspector: Bachelor's Degree in Biological Science and Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the Government of Telangana or from Government of India / Government of Telangana recognized Institution.

Click here for more Jobs News