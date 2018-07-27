Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 670 Jail Prahari Posts; Last Date August 16

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 670 Watchman Posts

Rajasthan Jail Department has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Prahari. The recruitment will be done group-wise and category-wise. There are total 670 vacant posts. The application process is online and candidates can either fill the form themselves through the official website or through e-kiosk. The last date to submit application is August 16, 2018 till 11:55 pm.

The selection for the vacancies will be done through a written test. The written test will tentatively be held in September or October 2018. The admit cards for the written exam will be uploaded on the official website 14 days before the examination date.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have passed Secondary school examination or 10th class examination or any equivalent examination from a recognized board.

The applicant must also have working knowledge of Hindi language in Devnagri script. The applicant must also have knowledge of Rajasthani culture and traditions.

Application Process

The application can be filled through e-kiosks or on the following website: www.jailprahariraj2018.in. Candidates can find the list of e-kiosks on the following website: www.emitra.gov.in.

The application fee for SC and ST candidates who belong to Rajasthan is Rs. 400. For rest all other candidates the application fee is Rs. 500.

