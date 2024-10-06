Rajasthan Police Constable 2024 Computer Based Test Result Released, Direct Link Here

Rajasthan Police Constable 2024: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the results for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of constables. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The official website states: "The list of candidates who were successful in the Computer-Based Examination (CBT) held from June 13, 2024 to June 14, 2024 for Constable Recruitment-2023 has been uploaded on the department's website. The Proficiency Test for the candidates applying for the post of Constable Driver/Cavalry/Squad/Band was conducted at the Range Headquarters level from September 23, 2024 to September 25, 2024. A selection committee will be constituted at the applied district/unit office level for the final selection of candidates."

Steps To Download Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. A new page will open on the screen

Step 5. Check your result in the new window

Step 6. Download and save it for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates must first clear the CBT exam. Afterward, they must pass the Proficiency Test. Once the Proficiency Test is conducted, the post-wise and district/unit-wise selection process will be carried out for the advertised posts (constable general/telecom/driver/horseman/dog squad/band). The post-wise/category-wise list of selected candidates will be released at the district/unit office level. Selected candidates can contact their respective district/unit office for more information regarding cutoff marks and other recruitment-related details.