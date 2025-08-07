Advertisement
INDIA
World

Rajasthan Man Dies, Wife Injured With Kitchen Knife As Fight Turns Violent

In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly brought a knife from the kitchen to strike his wife.

Read Time: 1 min
The family members were rushed to the district hospital, where the husband was declared dead.
Jaipur:

Following a scuffle between a couple, which took a violent turn, a man died and his wife sustained injuries in Bikaner, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Kamla colony, when a verbal spat between Sunny (42) and his wife, Mamta (40), escalated. Sunny, in a fit of rage, allegedly brought a knife from the kitchen to strike Mamta. His younger brother, Jeetu, intervened and tried to stop Sunny, the police stated.

"During the skirmish, Sunny received injuries to his neck from the knife. Mamta and Jeetu were also injured," the police added.

The trio was rushed to the district hospital, where Sunny was declared dead. Mamta and Jeetu are undergoing treatment.

Jeetu, who previously worked as a part-time deliveryman, is currently unemployed.

Meanwhile, the body will be handed over to his family today after postmortem, the police said, adding that the matter is under investigation.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Couple Fight, Rajasthan Police, Husband Killed
