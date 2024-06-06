Admit Cards Out For Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment

The Rajasthan Police Department has released the admit card for the post of constables on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to download the admit cards. The cards are hosted on the official website https://police.rajasthan.gov.in/

They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit cards.

The written exam for the posts of constable is scheduled to be held on June 13-14, 2024 across the state. Candidates who qualified the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test will be eligible to appear in the exam.



The exam will be held in computer based test mode at Jaipur.





Steps to download the admit cards