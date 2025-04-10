DRDO Hiring For 160 Posts; Rajasthan Police Announces 9,600 Vacancies

Government Jobs 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rajasthan Police have announced major recruitment drives, offering a total of over 9,700 job opportunities.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025

The Rajasthan Police Department has released a notification for the recruitment of 9,617 constables. The application process will begin on April 28 through the official website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Education:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and cleared the Rajasthan CET (Class 12 level).

Physical Standards:

Height: 168 cm for men and 152 cm for women.

Chest (for men): 81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded).

Race: Men must complete 5 km in 25 minutes; women in 35 minutes.

Age Limit:

For Driver Posts: Birthdate should be between January 2, 1999 (men)/January 2, 1994 (women) and January 1, 2008.

For Other Posts: Birthdate should be between January 2, 2002 (men)/January 2, 1997 (women) and January 1, 2008.

Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2026.



Selection Process:

Written Exam

Physical Test

Skill Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fee:

General, OBC (Creamy Layer), and out-of-state candidates: Rs 600

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, SC/ST (Rajasthan): Rs 400

Salary: As per Pay Matrix Level 5.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Official Notification

DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2025



DRDO is inviting applications for 150 apprentice posts at its Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). Interested candidates can apply through the official portal of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS): nats.education.gov.in.

The first list of shortlisted candidates will be published on May 23, 2025. Selected candidates will undergo a one-year apprenticeship.

Vacancy Details:

Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Engineering): 75 posts

Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Non-Engineering): 30 posts

Diploma Apprentice Trainee: 20 posts

ITI Apprentice Trainee: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Engineering Graduates: BE/BTech or equivalent

Non-Engineering Graduates: BCom, BSc, BA, BCA, BBA

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years (relaxations applicable as per government norms)

Selection Process:

Shortlisting based on academic qualifications



Document Verification



Stipend:

Graduate Apprentice (Engineering/Non-Engineering): Rs 9,000/month

Diploma and ITI Apprentice: Rs 8,000/month

For more details, candidates are advised to check the respective official websites.