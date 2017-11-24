Job Opportunities At IIT Delhi, 54 Non Academic Posts; Graduates, Postgraduates, Diploma Candidates Eligible The last date for submission of application is 11 December 2017.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi seeks job applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 54 non-academic posts. Applicants, only after fulfilling their eligibility criteria can apply at the official website of IIT Delhi for the recruitment. The maximum age limit for the recruitment is 27 years to 35 years. Vacancies are available for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Superintendent, Junior Accounts Officer, Junior Superintendent (Publication), Senior Mechanic / Sr. Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Mess Manager, Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant (A/cs) and Junior Laboratory Assistant.



IIT Delhi has bagged a position in top 10 on the basis of BRICS university rankings 2018 announced by QS, a global higher education analysis. Three IITs (Mumbai, Delhi, Madras) and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore have made the cut among top 20 varsities in BRICS countries in the latest QS Rankings. Over 300 universities from India, China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil have been observed and graded for the QS ranking, one of the global rankings. Read:



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and trade/ skill test. 'The minimum qualifying marks for Written & Trade Test/ Computer Test will be 60 % (Relaxation / Concession to SC/ST/OBC candidates may be given as per GOI's rules). Only the candidates who will qualify the Written Test will be called for Trade Test/ Computer Test of the selection process. However, actual selection shall depend on the merit over and above this minimum level as determined by the respective Selection Committee(s),' reads the official notification about selection process.



