Post Claims IIT Delhi Students Suffered Food Poisoning Due To Mess Food, Institute Clarifies

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Multiple IIT Delhi students reported food poisoning after hostel meals. Symptoms included diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and gastrointestinal issues. The institute attributed illness to sweets from an external vendor.

A Reddit post has alleged that multiple students at IIT Delhi fell ill after consuming food from the hostel mess. In the post, the student claimed that he and other hostel residents suffered food poisoning symptoms, including diarrhoea, fever, vomiting, and gastrointestinal issues, after eating litti chokha in the hostel mess.

The student criticised IIT Delhi, saying it was shameful that they paid for mess food with no option to opt out, yet received unhygienic meals. According to the student, some affected students were treated on campus, while others were rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

"I legit only had one bite and I've been glued to the toilet since 6 am. Feeling weak af. Nobody knows what contaminated the food? The water? both? The whole hostel turned into a patient ward overnight. People had to be rushed to the IITD hospital, and guess what? There's only one doctor. ONE. I'm standing in line as I type this out, already waited 45+ mins and still 6 people ahead of me. Some folks were in such bad shape that they had to be taken to Max hospital in an ambulance," the post on Reddit read.

"This is honestly shameful. We pay for this mess food, don't even have an option to opt out, and this is what we get? Absolute joke. IIT Delhi, this is peak embarrassment," the post added.

The institute refuted this, stating that boys' hostel residents ate sweets from an external vendor, leading to food poisoning symptoms.

However, they later confirmed that a gastro-related outbreak had occurred and announced that one exam would be deferred by a week, as seen in a screenshot shared on Reddit. The examination originally set for April 30 has been moved to May 8, 2025, while the rest of the exam schedule remains unchanged.