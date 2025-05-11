JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Ticket: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 tomorrow. Once released, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1. Go to the official JEE Advanced website: jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Ticket" link
Step 3. Enter the required login credentials - such as JEE (Main) application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID
Step 4. Submit the information
Step 5. View and download the hall ticket
Step 6. Take a printout and keep it for the exam day and future reference
For the latest updates, candidates are advised to check the official JEE Advanced website regularly.
The exam will be held in two shifts on the same day, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9 am to 12 Noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5:30 pm. Appearing for both papers is mandatory.
JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: What the Admit Card Includes
The admit card contains important candidate-specific information such as:
- Full name
- Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025
- JEE (Main) application number
- Date of birth
- Category
- Candidate's photograph and signature
- Correspondence address
- Allotted exam centre details
Candidates must verify all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.
The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, featuring two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each lasting three hours. The papers will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in separate sections.
JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to undergraduate admissions at IITs, offering Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.