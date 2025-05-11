JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Ticket: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 tomorrow. Once released, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official JEE Advanced website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Ticket" link

Step 3. Enter the required login credentials - such as JEE (Main) application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID

Step 4. Submit the information

Step 5. View and download the hall ticket

Step 6. Take a printout and keep it for the exam day and future reference

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to check the official JEE Advanced website regularly.

The exam will be held in two shifts on the same day, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9 am to 12 Noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5:30 pm. Appearing for both papers is mandatory.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: What the Admit Card Includes

The admit card contains important candidate-specific information such as:

Full name

Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025

JEE (Main) application number

Date of birth

Category

Candidate's photograph and signature

Correspondence address

Allotted exam centre details

Candidates must verify all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

The JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, featuring two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each lasting three hours. The papers will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in separate sections.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to undergraduate admissions at IITs, offering Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.