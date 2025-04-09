IIT JAM Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

IIT JAM Counselling 2025: IIT Delhi has extended the deadline to register for counselling for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Candidates who have taken the exam can register for counselling by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, till April 11.



IIT JAM Counselling 2025: Important Dates



Last date for freezing of choices by Applicant: May 11, 2025

Declaration of First Admission List: May 26, 2025

Declaration of Second Admission List: June 08, 2025

Declaration of Third Admission List June 16, 2025

Declaration of Fourth Admission List June 30, 2025

Declaration of Additional Round List (if any) July 04, 2025

Downloading of Offer Letters from the Candidate Portal: July 09, 2025

JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. The programmes include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.

JAM 2025 offers direct admission to approximately 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programs at the following IITs, for 89 postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year:

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Palakkad

IIT Patna

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

JAM 2025 scores will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats at institutions including IISc and various CFTIs such as NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET through CCMN.