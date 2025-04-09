Advertisement

IIT JAM Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT JAM Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details
IIT JAM Counselling 2025: Students can register by visiting the official website.
Education Result

IIT JAM Counselling 2025: IIT Delhi has extended the deadline to register for counselling for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Candidates who have taken the exam can register for counselling by visiting the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, till April 11.


IIT JAM Counselling 2025: Important Dates 


Last date for freezing of choices by Applicant: May 11, 2025 

Declaration of First Admission List: May 26, 2025 

Declaration of Second Admission List:    June 08, 2025 

Declaration of Third Admission List    June 16, 2025

Declaration of Fourth Admission List    June 30, 2025 

Declaration of Additional Round List (if any)    July 04, 2025 

Downloading of Offer Letters from the Candidate Portal:   July 09, 2025 

JAM is conducted annually to fill seats across various postgraduate programmes. The programmes include MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programmes. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is the organising institute for this year's examination.

JAM 2025 offers direct admission to approximately 3,000 seats across various postgraduate programs at the following IITs, for 89 postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year:

IIT Bhilai
IIT Bhubaneswar
IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
IIT Gandhinagar
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Indore
IIT Jammu
IIT Jodhpur
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Madras
IIT Mandi
IIT Palakkad
IIT Patna
IIT Roorkee
IIT Ropar
IIT Tirupati
IIT (BHU) Varanasi

JAM 2025 scores will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats at institutions including IISc and various CFTIs such as NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET through CCMN.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JAM 2025, Iit JAM, IIT Delhi
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now