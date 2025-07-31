IIT JAM 2026 Registration To Begin From September 5, Check Full Schedule

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the key dates for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT JAM) 2026. As per the official update, the online registration will begin from September 5, 2025, through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026.

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates

Registration Opens: September 5, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 12, 2025

Admit Card Release: January 5, 2026

JAM 2026 Exam Date: February 15, 2026

Result Declaration: March 20, 2026

How To Apply for IIT JAM 2026

Step 1. Visit the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Step 2. Register on the JOAPS portal using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 3. Log in using the generated enrolment ID and password

Step 4. Fill in personal and academic details, and choose test papers and exam centres

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and category certificates (if required)

Step 6. Pay the application fee online and submit the form

Step 7. Download a copy of the submitted application for future reference

The IIT JAM exam is conducted annually for admission to various postgraduate programs such as MSc, MSc-Tech, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree offered by leading IITs. For the 2026-27 academic session, over 3,000 seats will be offered across 89 PG programs at the 21 participating IITs including IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Kharagpur, Roorkee, and more.

JAM scores will be used for admission to over 2,300 seats in institutions such as IISc Bangalore, NITs, IISERs, DIAT, IIPE, JNCASR, and others.