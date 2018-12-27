IBPS PO Mains Score Card Out, Check Now

IBPS PO Mains Score Card Out; Download At Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Main exam score card. IBPS had released the result for PO Main examination on December 17, 2018. On December 17 only the qualifying status of a candidates for the next round of selection was released. Today, IBPS has released individual score cards for candidates which contains overall and sectional marks scored by a candidate in the computer-based main exam.

IBPS PO Main examination was conducted on November 18, 2018 and was labelled as lengthy and difficult this year by experts.

IBPS PO Main Score Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the IBPS PO Main Score Card link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter your login credentials correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your score card.

Candidates who have qualified in the Main examination will now appear for IBPS PO interview which will be conducted in January/February 2019. The admit cards for the IBPS PO Interview will be released in January 2019 on the official website.

IBPS had released PO recruitment notification for 4102 vacancies in August 2018. The IBPS PO Prelims exam was conducted in October.

Click here for more Jobs News