IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letter Released, Check Details

IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letter: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letters for the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2024 recruitment. Candidates can download their call letters from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. They need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth to access the call letter.

The official website states: "Call Letter will be online from the above-mentioned date. Download your Call Letter before the closure date." The last date to download the call letter is February 25, 2025.

IBPS SO Interview 2024: Steps To Download Call Letter

Step 1. Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2024 link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. View and download your IBPS SO Interview Call Letter 2024

Step 6. Save a copy for future reference

Candidates must bring all original documents specified in the notification and/or call letter to the interview. Failure to produce the required documents will lead to immediate rejection of their candidature without prior notice, and such candidates will not be permitted to participate in the interview.

IBPS SO 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for IBPS SO involves a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam for shortlisted candidates, and finally an interview.

Recently, IBPS also announced the results for the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Exam.