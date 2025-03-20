IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Out, Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of IBPS to download their scorecards.



The scorecards will contain information about the section-wise and overall marks scored by the candidates. It will help in identifying the strengths and areas where improvements is required.

The IBPS SO Mains Exam was conducted on December 14, 2024 to fill a total of 896 Specialist Officer vacancies across various participating banks. The results for the IBPS Mains exam was announced on January 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to access the scorecard by March 31, 2025.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be required to appear for the interview round. The schedule for the interview round will be released soon.

Steps to check result: