IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Announced, Check What's Next

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Mains Exam.



Candidates can check and download their results by visiting the official website, ibps.in. They are required to submit the login credentials to access the result.

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the IBPS SO results Card link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. Submit the information, and your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and save a copy of the result for future reference



Candidates shortlisted in the Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XIV will be invited for an interview conducted by the Participating Banks, coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/UT/Region, with support from IBPS.

The interviews will take place at designated centers. Details regarding the venue, address, date, and time of the interview will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates through the call letter.

However, candidates must produce all original documents as specified in the notification and/or call letter at the time of the interview without exception. Failure to present the required documents will result in the immediate rejection of their candidature without any prior notice or intimation. Such candidates will also not be allowed to participate in the interview.

IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for IBPS SO includes a preliminary exam, followed by the main exam for shortlisted candidates, and an interview.