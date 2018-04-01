IBPS SO Main, Interview Combined Results Released @ Ibps.in; Check Now IBPS mains and interview combined results of Specialist Officers (SO) has been released on the official website of institute today.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2018: Main, Interview Combined Results Released @ Ibps.in; Check Now



"However this does not guarantee offer of employment. Decision of Participating organisation shall be final," said a notification from IBPS.



Candidates who qualified the preliminary test were given chance to appear in the IBPS main exam.



The IBPS SO preliminary exam was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2017.



The CRP for Specialist Officers is being conducted to recruit for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer in various participating orgnisations of IPBS.

IBPS SO Mains Result: How to check

The candidates who are searching for IBPS SO Main and Interview results may follow these steps:



Step one: Go to the official website of IBPS: www.ibps.in



Step two: Click on CWE Specialist Officers link given on the left side of the homepage



Step three: On next page, click on "Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers VII"



Step Four: Click on "Click here to view your combined result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP SPL - VII"



Step Five: On next page, enter registration number/ roll number and password/date of birth along with the captcha given there.



Step Six: Click login and see your results.



According to the dates given on the IBPS website, the SO results will be displayed till May 1, 2018.



Provisional allotment under CRP-SPL-VII has been done based on the post-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2018-19 for specialist officer cadre as furnished by the Participating Organisations subject to availability, said another notification regarding the allotment said.



IBPS SO Allotment: Important Things To Know



The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of various guidelines issued by Government of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.



A candidate belonging to reserved category, selected on the basis of norms as applicable to General Category, has been treated at par with a General category candidate for drawing up the merit list. Such a candidate has not been adjusted against a reserved post.



In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice.



The provisional allotment is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for Participating Organisations and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted organisation. This does not constitute an offer of employment. In case it is detected at any stage of the recruitment process that, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria his/her candidature/ chance in the process shall stand forfeited.

Offer of appointment including terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. will be issued by the allotted Participating Organisation in due course. Decision of Participating organisation shall be final and binding.



If the candidate does not avail the offer/ appointment from the allotted Participating Organisation his/her candidature/ chance in the process quail stand forfeited.



A reserve list to the extent of approximately 10 percent of the vacancies under each category has been kept for each post, subject to the availability of candidates, as per advertisement dated 27.10.2017. In the event of Participating Organisations providing vacancies during April 2018-March 2019, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list. However if no vacancy is furnished by the Participating Organisations owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for allotment. The reserve list will expire automatically on 31.03.2019 without any notice.



