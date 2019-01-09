IBPS SO Result Announced; Follow These Five Steps To Check Your Results

IBPS SO Result @ Ibps.in: Follow the five steps given here to check your results

IBPS SO result: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the IBPS SO result for the preliminary exam of Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment on the official website. The IBPS conducted the exam SO exams on December 29 and 30 last year. The IBPS SO result can be accessed from the official website of the Institute, ibps.in. According to a notification from the banking personnel recruitment agency, this will be the first selection process for SO recruitment to fill up vacancies at 20 participating banks.

IBPS SO result will be available till January 15, 2019.

IBPS SO result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your IBPS SO result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS SO result from homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration details and the captcha given there

Step 4: Login with the details

Step 5: Check your results from next page

The IBPS SO recruitment is for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

Candidates who qualify the IPBS SO prelim results will appear for the main exam on January 27, 2019.

IBPS is expected to complete the allotment process of selected candidates within April.

In the prelims, English language and reasoning papers were common for all the posts.

However for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari posts there was a paper on general awareness where questions were asked with reference to banking industry.

Likewise for other posts, there was an additional Quantitative Aptitude paper other than English and reasoning.

'Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination,' said IBPS.

