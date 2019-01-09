IBPS SO Prelims Result Today

IBPS SO Result 2019: Know How To Check

IBPS SO prelims result will be released today, as per an official update released now. Candidates who had appeared for the exam on December 29 and 30 can check the IBPS SO result at the official website ibps.in. Candidates who qualify the prelims will appear for the main exam on January 27. Admit cards for the IBPS SO main exam will be released soon.

Through this recruitment, IBPS will select candidates for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

The main exam will assess the professional knowledge of the candidate and will be of 45 minutes duration. For the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari, there will be a descriptive paper as well.

The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for shortlisting for interview and also for the final merit list.

Candidates who qualify the main exam will be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

