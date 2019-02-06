IBPS SO Main Result Soon @ Ibps.in; Here's How To Check

IBPS SO result 2019: Mains result expected soon @ ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel or IBPS will release the IBPS SO result for the Main exam soon on the official website. The IBPS SO Main results will be available on the website, ibps.in. The Institute had announced the IBPS SO result for prelims exams In January first week. As per an official update available on the official website, the SO Main result will be released by late evening today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam may check the IBPS SO result at the official website, ibps.in now.

Candidates who qualified the prelims appeared for the SO or Specialist Officers Main exam on January 27, 2019.

IBPS SO result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to check your IBPS SO Main result:

Step One : Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step Two : Click on the IBPS SO result from homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your registration details and the captcha given there

Step Four : Login with the details

Step Five : Check your results from next page

Through this recruitment, IBPS will select candidates for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

The Main exam assessed the professional knowledge of the candidate and was of 45 minutes duration.

For the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari, there was a descriptive paper as well.

The marks obtained in the Main exam will be considered for shortlisting for interview and also for the final merit list.

Candidates who qualify the Main exam will be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.

