IBPS Result 2025: Provisional Allotment List Out For Various Posts, Check Details

IBPS provisional allotment result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, and RRB Clerk. Those who took these exams can check the list by visiting the official website. The allotment process is based on a merit-cum-preference system, taking into account government reservation policies and administrative considerations. If two or more candidates have the same score, priority is given to the older candidate, as determined by their date of birth.

The provisional allotment under the Reserve List has been conducted following a merit-cum-preference approach, in line with government reservation norms and relevant directives issued by the Government of India and other regulatory bodies.

Additionally, administrative factors have been taken into consideration. In the event of a tie in scores, the candidate's date of birth serves as the tiebreaker, following the established procedure.

IBPS Provisional Allotment List 2025: How to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the IBPS provisional allotment list 2025:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the links for Provisional Allotment List for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, or RRB Clerk.

A login page will appear; enter the required credentials.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and review the allotment details displayed on the screen.

It is recommended to print a copy for future reference.

For direct access, candidates can use the following links:

RRB Provisional Allotment List - Click here.

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment List - Click here.

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment List - Click here.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates regarding the recruitment process.