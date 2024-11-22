IBPS PO Prelims 2024 Results Released, Mains Details Inside

IBPS PO Prelims 2024 Results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the IBPS PO Prelims 2024. Those who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination can check their results and scorecards by visiting the official website.

The Prelims exam was conducted on October 19 and 20, 2024, and featured 100 objective-type questions across three sections:

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks (20 minutes)

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks (20 minutes)

Candidates who have successfully cleared the Prelims are eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains 2024, which is scheduled for November 30, 2024. The Mains will include questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 link.

Enter the required login details on the new page.

Submit the information and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Recruitment Details:

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 4,455 Probationary Officer/Management Trainee positions.

For more details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website.